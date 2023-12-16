Buy or sell stocks: Following strong global market sentiments, Indian stock market ended higher for seventh straight session in the week gone by. Nifty 50 index surged 2.30 per cent last week and closed at 21,456 levels after climbing to a new high of 21,492. BSE Sensex logged weekly gain of 2.18 per cent and ended at 71,483 levels after hitting a new high of 71,605 on Friday. Nifty Bank index registered 1.85 per cent weekly gain and finished at 48,143 levels after climbing to a new peak of 48,219 on last session of the previous week.

Stock market strategy for next week

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking believes that bulls took full control in the week gone by as IT stocks too participated in the Santa rally ahead of Christmas 2023. However, Choice Broking expert maintained that market has reached to an overbought zone and some cooling off in near term can't be denied.

However, he also said that 21,200 is now a strong immediate support and bottom fishers can take this support as strong buying zone for next round of rally, in case profit booking triggers on Monday or Tuesday next week.

On stocks to buy on Monday, Sumeet Bagadia recommended three stocks to buy for next week. Those three stocks are Tech Mahindra or TechM, Grasim Industries and IndusInd Bank.

Stocks to buy next week

1] Tech Mahindra: Buy at ₹1306, target ₹1385, stop loss ₹1260.

Tech Mahindra share, currently trading at ₹1306, has recently broken out above ₹1300 and formed a rounding bottom pattern on the daily chart. The immediate resistance is near the ₹1360 level, and the current price is exhibiting strong bullish momentum, expected to continue towards the ₹1285 level. On the flip side, there is strong support near ₹1260.

Moreover, TECHM is trading above key Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), including the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs, indicating robust bullish momentum and suggesting potential for further upward price movement. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is presently at 75, showing an upward trajectory and indicating increasing buying momentum. Additionally, the Stochastic Relative Strength Index (Stoch RSI) exhibits a positive crossover. These technical indicators collectively suggest that TECHM may have the potential to reach a target price of ₹1285 in the near term.

To manage risk effectively, it is advisable to set a stop-loss (SL) at ₹1260 to safeguard the investment in the event of an unexpected market turn. A prudent strategy would be to consider buying on dips at levels of ₹1290 and ₹1270.

Overall, considering the technical analysis and current market conditions, TechM presents a promising buying opportunity for those aiming for a ₹1385 price target, provided that prudent risk management measures are in place.

2] Grasim Industries: Buy at ₹2127.70, target ₹2240, stop loss ₹2065.

Grasim share price of approximately ₹2127.70 levels reflects several promising indicators for traders and investors. The RSI (Relative Strength Index), which measures the momentum and strength of a stock, is currently at a respectable 76 level. This suggests that GRASIM is in a healthy trading range indicating stability and potential for further upward movement.

Moreover, the stock is trading above all key moving averages, signifying underlying strength in its trend. The expanding Bollinger Bands on the daily chart, coupled with the price trading above the band's centre line, are additional encouraging signs. The widening of the Bollinger Bands suggests increased volatility, often associated with potential price breakouts or significant movements. Traders and investors should closely monitor price movements.

With a medium-term target price of ₹2240, we advise purchasing Grasim shares at the CMP of ₹2127.70. It can also be added up to ₹2090. If the price closes below ₹2065, our analysis will be regarded as being invalid.

3] IndusInd Bank: Buy at ₹1570, target ₹1695, stop loss ₹1500.

IndusInd Bank share, currently trading at ₹1570, has recently broken out of its range by forming a new higher high and higher low, indicating a strong uptrend. The immediate resistance is near the ₹1600 level, and the current price is exhibiting strong bullish momentum, expected to continue towards the ₹1695 level. On the flip side, there is strong support near ₹1500.

Moreover, IndusInd Bank share is trading above key Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), including the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs, indicating robust bullish momentum and suggesting potential for further upward price movement. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is presently at 71, showing an upward trajectory and indicating increasing buying momentum. Additionally, the Stochastic Relative Strength Index (Stoch RSI) exhibits a positive crossover. These technical indicators collectively suggest that IndusInd Bank share price may have the potential to reach a target price of ₹1695 in the near term.

To manage risk effectively, it is advisable to set a stop-loss (SL) at ₹1500 to safeguard the investment in the event of an unexpected market turn. A prudent strategy would be to consider buying on dips at levels of ₹1530 and ₹1520.

Overall, considering the technical analysis and current market conditions, IndusInd ank shares present a promising buying opportunity for those aiming for a ₹1695 price target, provided that prudent risk management measures are in place.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

GRASIM INDUSTRIES More Information

