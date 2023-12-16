Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday — December 18
Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday — Tech Mahindra, Grasim Industries and IndusInd Bank
Buy or sell stocks: Following strong global market sentiments, Indian stock market ended higher for seventh straight session in the week gone by. Nifty 50 index surged 2.30 per cent last week and closed at 21,456 levels after climbing to a new high of 21,492. BSE Sensex logged weekly gain of 2.18 per cent and ended at 71,483 levels after hitting a new high of 71,605 on Friday. Nifty Bank index registered 1.85 per cent weekly gain and finished at 48,143 levels after climbing to a new peak of 48,219 on last session of the previous week.
