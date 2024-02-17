Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday — Feb 19
Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday — Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, LT, and Adani Ports
Buy or sell stocks: Following strong global market sentiments, the Indian stock market ended higher for the fourth day in a row on Friday. The Nifty 50 index shot up 129 points and finished at 22,040 level, the BSE Sensex surged 376 points and closed at 72,426 mark while the Bank Nifty index ended 165 points up at 46,384 level.
