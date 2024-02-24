Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday — February 26
Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday — Dr Reddy's Laboratories, M&M, and Reliance
Buy or sell stocks: After showing an excellent upside recovery from the lows on Thursday, the Indian stock market shifted into a range-bound action for the whole session on Friday and closed in the red territory. The Nifty 50 index went off 4 points and closed at the 22,212 level, the BSE Sensex slipped 15 points and ended at the 73,142 mark while the Bank Nifty index lost 108 points and finished at 46,811 level.
