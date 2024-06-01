Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - June 3
Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, and Tata Steel Ltd.
Buy or sell stocks: As investors shifted their bets ahead of next week's national elections, the domestic benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex, wavered between gains and losses on Friday, closing marginally higher but recording their first weekly decrease in three.
