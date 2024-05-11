Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday — May 13
Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday — Eicher Motors, Zomato and Bharti Airtel.
Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended higher on Friday, after witnessing five straight sessions of losses. For the week ended May 10, both the frontline indices declined about 2% each, while the selloff was deeper in the broader midcap and smallcap indices, which fell 3% and 4%, respectively. The Bank Nifty index also declined by around 3%, concluding the week at 47,421.
