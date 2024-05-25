Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - May 27
Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday — Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Axis Bank Ltd, and Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Buy or sell stocks: Despite finishing the week flat, the domestic benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex, had their best week since the beginning of February thanks to increases in metal and financial sectors.
