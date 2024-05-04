Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday — May 6
Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday — Grasim, SAIL, and Voltas
Buy or sell stocks: Understanding the recent performance of the Indian stock market is crucial for making informed investment decisions. After a period of range-bound action with a positive bias, the market experienced a significant shift. On Friday, the Nifty 50 index ended 172 points lower after reaching a new peak of 22,794, and the BSE Sensex dropped 732 points from its lifetime high of 75,124. The Bank Nifty index also saw a significant decline of 307 points, closing at 48,923. In the broader market, the small-cap index finished 0.55 per cent lower after reaching a new peak of 47,678, and the mid-cap index ended 0.21 per cent lower after touching a new high of 42,774.
