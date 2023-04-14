Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday

Investors looking to accumulate shares in Bajaj Finserv may want to consider buying within the ₹1340-1315 range. The stock is expected to reach targets of ₹1425-1465, and views on this stock will only be negated if it falls below ₹1285. Overall, Bajaj Finserv share price has the potential to continue its upward trend, and investors may want to keep an eye on this stock for further opportunities.