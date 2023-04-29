Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday

1] Hero Motocorp: Shares of this auto company is currently trading at ₹2558 levels, which is above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). This indicates that the stock is strong in the short term. There is a smaller resistance level at ₹2600 levels, and if the stock manages to sustain above this level, it could move towards ₹2720 levels. The Bollinger band is expanding, which suggests that there is ample headroom for upside movement.

