Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday

3] Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India Limited is currently trading at ₹8948, and based on technical analysis, it appears to be in an uptrend. One positive indication is that Maruti is trading above its key moving averages of 20, 50, 100, and 200, indicating that the stock has been consistently trending upwards over the different time periods. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 69, indicating that buying pressure is stronger than selling pressure. However, traders should keep an eye on the RSI levels, as an RSI reading above 70 can be a sign that the stock is overbought and may be due for a correction. Bollinger Bands are showing expansion, which indicates that Maruti is experiencing high volatility, with wider price swings.