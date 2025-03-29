Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Tuesday - 1 April 2025

Indian stock market: The Indian stock market ended in the red as investors booked profits amid weak global signals, on Friday, March 28. Market sentiment remained fragile due to US President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

The Sensex declined by 192 points (0.25%) to close at 77,414.92, while the Nifty 50 dropped 73 points (0.31%) to settle at 23,519.35.

The mid- and small-cap indices lagged behind, with the BSE Midcap index dropping by 0.68% and the Smallcap index decreasing by 0.35%.

Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Tuesday — 31 March 2025. These include Tata Consumer, HDFC Life and Havells.

Stocks to buy or sell Tata Consumer: Buy at ₹ 1001.9 | Target price: ₹ 1070 | Stop Loss: ₹ 970 TATACONSUM stock is currently trading around ₹1001.9, showing some consolidation after recent downward movement. The stock has been moving in a range, trying to find stability before making its next move.

The stock has strong support at ₹970 (near the 20-day Exponential Moving Average or EMA), and resistance around ₹1015. If the price breaks above ₹1015, it could lead to a new upward trend, pushing the stock towards ₹1070 and higher.

The stock has witnessed consistent trading volume, but it needs to break above the resistance level on stronger volume to confirm a sustainable uptrend. If the price holds above the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of approximately ₹995, a recovery can be anticipated in the coming sessions.

TATACONSUM is showing signs of recovery in the short term, especially if it can break above the ₹1015 level. Investors can look for buying opportunities on dips while keeping an eye on Stop-Loss at 970 and target of 1070 levels for further movement.

HDFC Life: Buy at ₹ 685.7 | Target price: ₹ 730 | Stop Loss: ₹ 660 HDFCLIFE Limited is currently trading at 685.7 levels, indicates a sharp reversal from recent lows, driven by renewed buying momentum and robust volumes. The stock's positive momentum is further confirmed by its positioning above the short-term (20 Day), medium-term (50 Day), and long-term (200 Day) EMA levels, reinforcing its technical resilience.

Today, HDFCLIFE showed a moderate increase of 0.56%, closing at ₹685.7 with an intraday high of ₹688.25. This movement suggests a phase of mild gains, possibly reflecting market consolidation following its recent upward rally. The stock's higher high and higher low formation further emphasizes the underlying bullish trend. The stock has found support at the EMA levels, with the 20-day moving average at ₹655 acting as the closest support. However, a decisive move above its recent resistance levels near ₹700, accompanied by strong volumes, would signal continued bullish momentum, potentially approaching new swing highs. A breakout above this crucial resistance could set the stage for a rally towards the target of ₹730 in the short term.

The momentum indicator, Relative Strength Index (RSI), is currently at 70.42 levels, indicating positive momentum in the stock. For those considering fresh investments, purchasing at the current market price (CMP) is a viable option, targeting 730, with a stringent stop loss set at 660 levels to manage risk effectively.

Havells: Buy at ₹ 1528.9 | Target price: ₹ 1650 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1470 HAVELLS stock is currently trading around ₹1528.9, showing some significant recovery after recent downward movement. The stock has been on a strong upward trajectory, rebounding sharply from its recent lows.

The stock has crossed the 20-day and 50-day EMA, signalling bullish momentum. The next key resistance lies at the 100 EMA at ₹1590 .A decisive breakout above these levels could confirm a trend reversal and open doors for further upside toward the ₹1630 - ₹1650 zone.

The stock has witnessed consistent trading volume, but it needs to break above the resistance level on stronger volume to confirm a sustainable uptrend. If the price holds above the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of approximately ₹1520, a recovery can be anticipated in the coming sessions.

HAVELLS is showing signs of recovery in the short term, especially if it can break above the ₹1555 level. Investors can look for buying opportunities on dips while keeping an eye on Stop-Loss at 1470 and target of 1650 levels for further movement.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.