Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Tuesday — March 26
Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking has recommended three stocks to buy on Tuesday — ITC, IndusInd Bank, and M&M
Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market joined the global market rally after the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England kept the interest rate unchanged. The Nifty 50 index added 84 points and finished at 22,096 level, the BSE Sensex gained 190 points and closed at 72,831 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index shot up 178 points and finished at 46,863 level. In the board market, the small-cap index rose more than the Nifty 50 index even as the advance-decline ratio remained positive at 2.7:1.
