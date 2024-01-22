Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy this week
Buy or sell stocks: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy tomorrow — Ambuja Cements, Bharti Airtel and, Zomato
Buy or sell stocks: After showing a reasonable upside bounce from the lows in the last two straight sessions, the Indian stock market shifted into a consolidation on the special trading session of Saturday. Nifty 50 index ended 49 points lower at 21,571 level, and the BSE Sensex shed 77 points and closed at 71,423 mark. However, the Bank Nifty index gained 316 points and closed at 46,058 level.
