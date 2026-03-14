Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday — 16 March 2026

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market ended the week under significant corrective pressure amid deteriorating global risk sentiment, rising crude oil prices, and persistent selling by foreign institutional investors. The sharp shift in global risk appetite triggered broad-based profit-taking across sectors, resulting in one of the steepest weekly declines in recent months. As the US-Iran war intensified and energy prices surged, global investors appeared to reduce their exposure to emerging markets, leading to notable capital outflows from Indian equities.

FIIs remained aggressive net sellers in the cash segment, recording total outflows of ₹35,053 crore during the week. The scale of selling reflects a clear risk reduction strategy among global funds amid heightened macroeconomic uncertainty. DIIs, however, provided strong counterbalancing support with net purchases of ₹37,740 crore. This domestic buying interest helped absorb a substantial portion of the foreign selling pressure and prevented the correction from deepening further across the broader market.

Outlook for the Indian stock market today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the stock market crash on Friday indicates sustained bearish sentiment and strong selling pressure. The Choice Broking expert said that bears would continue to dominate Dalal Street until the Nifty 50 index is below 23,350. Bagadia said the India VIX index climbed 5.24% to 22.64, reflecting heightened market volatility and rising investor uncertainty.

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Sumeet Bagadia said it continued its bearish momentum for the fourth straight session. The index opened at 23,462.5, with a gap-down of nearly 170 points, and selling pressure intensified soon after. Although the market initially found support around the 23,300 level, it failed to hold that zone and extended losses. The index eventually touched an intraday low of 23,112 before settling at 23,151.10, down 488.05 points (-2.06%).

“This price movement indicates sustained bearish sentiment and strong selling pressure dominating the market. From a technical perspective, the 23,300–23,350 zone is emerging as immediate resistance, while a solid support base is forming near 23,000–23,050,” Bagadia added.

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Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks for Monday Regarding stock picks for Monday, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these three stocks for the short term: Syngene International, Muthoot Finance, and Tata Consumer Products.

1] Syngene International: Buy at ₹420.85, Target ₹445, Stop Loss ₹400.

Syngene International shares are currently trading at ₹420.85. On the weekly chart, the stock has formed a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern, which indicates a potential trend reversal. The formation of this reversal candle is supported by increased trading volume, suggesting strength in the emerging buying momentum.

2] Muthoot Finance: Buy at ₹3333.20, Target ₹3550, Stop Loss ₹3116.

Muthoot Finance's share price is currently trading around ₹3333.20. On the daily chart, the stock has formed and confirmed a bullish piercing candlestick pattern, indicating renewed buying interest at current levels.

3] Tata Consumer Products: Buy at ₹1083.60, Target ₹1140, Stop Loss ₹1035.

Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd are currently trading at ₹1083.60. On the daily chart, the stock has formed a bullish engulfing pattern, indicating strong buying interest at current levels.

On the weekly timeframe, the stock continues to maintain a positive trend, forming a pattern of higher highs and higher lows, reflecting sustained upward momentum.