Buy or sell: Titan share price jumps after better-than-expected Q4 results2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 12:05 PM IST
Titan shares are one of the Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks that are close to life-time highs
Buy or sell stock for today: After better-than-expected Q4 results announced on Wednesday, Titan Company shares have been witnessing buying interest among stock market bulls. In early morning deals, Titan share price opened higher and went on to hit intraday high of ₹2,694.25 apiece levels, less than ₹100 away from its life-time high of ₹2,791 apiece on NSE.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×