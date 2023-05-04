Buy or sell stock for today: After better-than-expected Q4 results announced on Wednesday, Titan Company shares have been witnessing buying interest among stock market bulls. In early morning deals, Titan share price opened higher and went on to hit intraday high of ₹2,694.25 apiece levels, less than ₹100 away from its life-time high of ₹2,791 apiece on NSE.

According to stock market experts, Titan share price is looking positive on chart pattern and after strong Q4 results, this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock is expected to pick momentum in near term and hit ₹2,800 apiece in near term. They said that strong Q4 results, resilient demand and emerging lifestyle is going to fuel Titan share price rally in short, medium and long term. They advised positional investors to buy Titan shares at for big upside in all time horizons.

On fundamentals that may fuel Titan share price, Amnish Aggarwal, Director – Research at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "We expect Titan to capitalize on long term growth opportunity led by 1) jewellery segment gains due to network expansion, regional thrust and higher growth in sub brands like Mia, Zoya and Caratlane 2) Omni-channel strategy across jewellery, watches and eyewear 3) new growth drivers like Caratlane, Titan Eye+, Taneira and 4) strong growth in wearables with smartwatch volumes exceeding 1mn in FY23."

Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that eyewear and caratLane have reached critical mass with FY23 EBIT of ₹980 mn and ₹1.66 bn (96% and 177% growth) and will be a key growth driver in coming years.

Titan share price outlook

Advising positional investors to buy Titan shares, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi said, "Titan share price has strong support placed at ₹2550 and on the upper side it may go close to its current record high. So, Titan share price is currently in ₹2550 to ₹2800 range and it is trading with positive bias. One can maintain buy on dips strategy and hold the stock for near term target of ₹2800 apiece levels."

On suggestion to long term investors, Amnish Aggarwal said, "Titan is gradually emerging as a lifestyle play which will help sustain premium valuations. TTAN currently trades at 49.3x FY25E EPS with 20% EPS CAGR over FY23-25." He advised long term investors to buy and hold Titan shares for the target of ₹2,992 per share levels.

Titan Company Q4FY23 results

Titan Company Ltd announced its Q4 results on Wednesday that beat the market estimates. This Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio company reported a rise of 50 per cent in standalone net profit to ₹734 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹491 crore in Q4FY22. Titan Company's revenue from operations rose by 25 per cent to ₹8,753 crore in the quarter under review from ₹6,977 crore in the corresponding period in previous fiscal.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.