Buy or sell: Gift Nifty signals muted start. Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today

Buy or sell stocks, 30 July 2026: The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note, with a mixed global backdrop likely to keep investor sentiment guarded. The US stock market ended sharply lower ahead of earnings from major US technology companies, reflecting persistent concerns over AI-related valuations and elevated capital spending, while Asian markets are trading with a modest positive bias in early trade, offering little directional conviction.

Gift Nifty chart signals muted start GIFT Nifty futures are hovering around the 24,250 mark, indicating a flat to marginally positive opening compared with the Nifty's previous close at 24,250.

US Fed meeting outcome On the monetary policy front, the US Fed meeting ended on Wednesday leaving its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.50%–3.75% . While the decision removes a key near-term uncertainty for global markets, the split among policymakers reinforced expectations that the path of future rate cuts remains highly data dependent. Investors will now closely monitor upcoming US inflation and economic growth data for fresh clues on the Fed's policy trajectory. In the aftermath of the decision, gold prices advanced as investors adopted a more defensive stance amid continued uncertainty over the interest-rate outlook and geopolitical risks.

US-Iran news Geopolitical concerns have also returned to the forefront after US President Donald Trump warned that Iran was "going to get a beating," raising fears of a renewed escalation in the Middle East following a brief period of relative calm. The heightened tensions have kept the geopolitical risk premium embedded in energy markets, with WTI crude oil holding firm in the $83 to $84 per barrel range. Persistently elevated oil prices remain a key risk for Indian markets, given their potential impact on inflation, the current account balance and the trajectory of the Indian rupee.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market may open on a muted note, as the Gift Nifty live chart is oscillating around yesterday's spot Nifty close of 24,250. However, the Prabhudas Lilladher expert believes the 50-DEMA support placed at 23,991 for the Nifty 50 index may remain sacrosanct.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, the 50-stock index gained strength, sustaining above the important 50-EMA level, which is positioned near the 23,991 zone, maintained as the strong near-term support, and currently closing above the 24,200 level, which has further improved bias and sentiment overall.

“With the broader markets supporting the benchmark index, on the upside, Nifty needs to breach above the important hurdle of the 24,450-24,500 zone, which shall establish further stability and conviction for further upward movement in the coming days,” said Parekh.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, the key benchmark index once again maintaining the strong support zone near the 50-DEMA level at 56,850, witnessed a decent pullback to arrive near the resistance level at the 200-DEMA level at the 57,450 zone and ended the session near the 57,200 level, continuing with the overall consolidation.

“The Bank Nifty index would need a decisive move past the 57,500 zone to establish conviction and, thereafter, expect further upward moves for targets of 58,500 and 60,000 levels in the coming days,” she said.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, and Jio Financial Services.

1] Vedanta: Buy at ₹264.50, Target ₹290, Stop Loss ₹255;

2] Hindustan Zinc: Buy at ₹536.70, Target ₹575, Stop Loss ₹520; and

3] Jio Financial Services: Buy at ₹249.48, Target ₹275 to ₹280, Stop Loss ₹235.