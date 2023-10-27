Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 27
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Maharashtra Seamless, Religare Enterprises and Trent
Buy or sell stocks for today: Indian stock maket fell for the sixth consecutive session on Thursday even as a series of poor corporate results in the US cast a shadow on the global risk appetite already impacted by the conflict in the Middle East. Nifty 50 index lost 264 points and ended at 18,857 levels, BSE Sensex dipped 900 points and closed at 63,148 mark while Bank Nifty index corrected 551 points and finished at 42,280 levels.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started