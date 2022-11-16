On intraday trading strategies for Wednesday, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty for most part of the session remained rangebound near the 18350 zone and in the final hours indicated some strong upside thrust to close on a strong note near 18400 levels with much improved bias and further rise is anticipated to retest the previous peak zone of 18600 levels. Bank Nifty also hovered near 42200 zone till the last hours where after witnessed a decent gain to carry the index to 42450 level anticipating for a positive opening in the next session."

