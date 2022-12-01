Buy or sell stocks for today: Following positive sentiments across Asian markets, Indian stocks finished higher on Wednesday. 50-stock index Nifty ended 140 pints higher at 18,758 whereas BSE Sensex shot up 417 points and closed at 63,099 levels. Bank Nifty index went up 177 points and finished at 43,231 mark. MSCI rebalancing trades and basket buying by FPIs in the last half hour pushed up indices towards the end of the session. Midcap index outperformed the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio surged to 1.73:1.

