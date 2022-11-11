On intraday trading tips, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty opened with a gap down extending the losses further and breached below the 18000 zone during the intraday session to indicate some weakness for the time being but managed to close above significant 18000 level but has turned down the daily trend after 17 days to bring about some cautious approach as of now. Bank Nifty witnessed some recovery post the lunch session after the initial slide to improve the bias to some extent and as said earlier, the index would need a decisive breach above the 41800 zone to establish some conviction and anticipate for further fresh upward move."

