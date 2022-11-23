Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd said that “Nifty has as of now taken support near the 18,140 zone and indicated a pullback with improved bias and anticipating further upward move in the coming days. The overall sentiment has been maintained with a cautiously positive approach with 18,000 as the major support zone for the Nifty index. The support for the day for the index is seen at 18,100 while the resistance is seen at 18,400."