Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh suggests these 2 stocks to buy today — November 24

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd said that "Nifty after opening on a positive note touched the 18,300 zone and with rangebound movement maintained the levels to witness some profit booking at the fag end to close on a flat note with the overall bias remaining positive. The overall sentiment has been maintained positive with 18,000 as the major support zone for the Nifty index as said earlier. The support for the day is seen at 18100 while the resistance is seen at 18,400."