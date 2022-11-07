Buy or sell stocks for today: Despite mixed trends from Asian markets on Friday morning, Dalal Street finally followed positive news flows from China and finished higher on the weekend session. NSE Nifty finished 64 points higher at 18,117 whereas BSE Sensex shot up 113 points and closed at 60,950 mark. However, Nifty Bank index ended 39 points lower at 41,258 levels. Small-cap index performed in line with the Nifty rising 0.41 per cent even as the advance decline ratio rose to 1.41:1.
Intraday trading strategies for stock market today
Intraday trading strategies for stock market today
On day trading strategy for Monday session, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Nifty has maintained the 18000 zone and in the final hours picked up momentum to close above the 18,100 levels with improved sentiment and further rise is anticipated in the coming days with overall trend remaining intact."
Prabhudas Lilladher experts went on to add that Bank Nifty once again witnessed a stagnant rangebound move slightly underperforming the Nifty index moving within a tight range for quite some time with support also maintained near 40,800 levels. The support for the day is seen at 18,000 while the resistance is seen at 18,250 mark. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 40,800 to 41,800 levels.
Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations
Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations
1] Tata Motors: Buy at ₹425, target ₹444, stop loss ₹418; and
2] Tata Steel: Buy at ₹104, target ₹109, stop loss ₹102.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
