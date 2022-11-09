Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of strong global cues, Dalal Street ended higher on second straight session on Monday. Nifty 50 index gained 85 points and closed at 18,202 while Bombay Sensitive Index or BSE Sensex finished 234 points higher at 61,185 levels. Bank Nifty index surged 428 points and closed at 41,686 mark.
Among sectors, metals, auto, oil & gas and realty rose the most while healthcare and consumer durables fell the most. Broad market indices outperformed Nifty and logged 0.64 per cent and 0.69 per cent gains respectively while advance decline ratio rose to 1.50:1.
Stock market today: Day trading strategy for Wednesday
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that positive bias of the markets is still intact and there can be further upside witnessed in the Indian indices in this truncated week session. On intraday stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended two stocks to buy today and those two shares are Piramal Enterprises Ltd or PEL and Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd.
Sharing intraday trading tips for Wednesday, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty witnessed a volatile session ranging from 18200 and 18,050 zone during the intraday session and with some decent recovery during the final hours saw the index to cross 18,200 levels with bias maintained positive and anticipating for further rise in the coming days."
Prabhudas Lilladher went on to add, "Bank Nifty also has shown prominent strength with swings witnessed to recover strongly in the second half to close above the 41,600 zone to turn up the daily trend once again and is almost on the verge of a breakout above 41,850 levels decisively. The support for the day is seen at 18,050 while the resistance is seen at 18,350. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 41,200 to 42,300 levels."
Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations
As mentioned earlier, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended two day trading stocks to buy today. Here we list out full details in regard to those shares:
1] Piramal Enterprises: Buy at ₹904, target ₹948, stop loss ₹885; and
2] Bajaj Consumer Care: Buy at ₹164, target ₹173, stop loss ₹160.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
