Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty has formed “Big Bearish Engulfing” candle pattern on the daily chart that indicates further weakness on Dalal Street
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following weak sentiment at global markets, Dalal Street finished lower on day in a row on Tuesday. Nifty 50 index crashed more than 250 points and closed below 17,000 mark whereas BSE Sensex ended 843 points lower at 57,147 mark. Nifty Bank index went off 380 points and closed at 38,712 levels. Most Asian markets like Nikkei, Kospi and Hang Seng witnessed a sharp decline. Stocks were under tremendous pressure with tech stocks feeling the heat of import limits imposed by the US on semiconductor and chip-making equipment.
Vaishali Parekh recommendations on day trading strategies
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that NSE Nifty has formed “Big Bearish Engulfing" candle pattern on the daily chart that indicates further weakness in the Indian stock market. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended two stocks to buy today and those two stocks are Bata India and Axis Bank.
Speaking on intraday trading tips, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty has breached the 17000 zone after the heavy profit booking witnessed with a formation of a “Big Bearish Engulfing" candle pattern on the daily chart to indicate weakness and the probability of further downward movement anticipated in the coming days."
Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that Nifty has also turned down the daily trend after 4 days to trigger a cautious approach further weakening the bias and sentiment along with Bank Nifty slipping down drastically in the final hours to end near the 38,700 zone and anticipate for some further downward movement. The support for the day is seen at 16,800 while the resistance would be 17,100. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 38,200 to 39,100 levels.
Day trading stocks to buy today
Asked about stocks to buy or sell today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended two shares to buy today. Here we list out details in regard to Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations:
1] Bata India: Buy at ₹1810, target ₹1890, stop loss ₹1770; and
2] Axis Bank: Buy at ₹785, target ₹818, stop loss ₹768.