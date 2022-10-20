Prabhudas Lilladher went on to add that overall bias and sentiment on Dalal Street is still maintained strong and for Nifty index with a short slide expected has the significant zone of 17,350 as the crucial support zone. The support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17400 while the resistance is seen at 17,650. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 40,000 to 40,900 levels.