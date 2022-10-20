Buy or sell stocks for today: Indian stocks continue to ascend on fourth straight session despite Indian rupee hitting new low on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index ended 25 points upside at 17,512, BSE Sensex went up 146 points and ended at 59,107 whereas Nifty Bank index surged 54 points and closed at 40,373 levels. Among sectors, FMCG and realty were the main gainers while power, metals and IT were the main losers.
Intraday stocks for today
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that overall bias on Dalal Street is still strong. On buy or sell stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended two stocks to buy on Thursday and those two stocks are ITC and Laurus Labs.
Speaking on intraday trading tips for day traders, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty has extended the gains further to touch the 17,600 levels with the bias maintained strong where it has witnessed resistance and slipped with profit booking seen to some extent. Bank Nifty also hit the 40,600 zone and witnessed some profit booking to close near 40,300 zone on a flat note."
Prabhudas Lilladher went on to add that overall bias and sentiment on Dalal Street is still maintained strong and for Nifty index with a short slide expected has the significant zone of 17,350 as the crucial support zone. The support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17400 while the resistance is seen at 17,650. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 40,000 to 40,900 levels.
Vaishali Parekh's recommendations
As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended two stocks to buy today. Here we list out details in regard to those intraday stocks for today:
1] ITC: Buy at ₹346, target ₹355, stop loss ₹341; and
2] Laurus Labs: Buy at ₹528, target ₹545, stop loss ₹520.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
