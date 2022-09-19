The Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add, "Bank Nifty also eroded its gains to slip below the 41,000 with profit booking witnessed but has managed to maintain the weekly trend with some of the frontline banking stocks still looking in the positive bias zone. However, the support for the day is seen at 17,400 while the resistance is seen at 17,700. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 40,200 to 41,200 levels."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}