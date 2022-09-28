Buy or sell stocks for today: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended two stocks to buy today — Cipla and Tata Coffee
Stocks to buy or sell today: Following weak global sentiments, Indian stock market ended in negative zone on Tuesday. NSE Nifty ended 9 points lower at 17,007, Sensex lost 37 points and ended at 57,107 whereas Bank Nifty index finished 257 points lower at 38,359 mark. Small-cap index shot up 0.49 per cent, outperforming key benchmark indices. Stocks from oil & gas, telecom and IT sectors were the main gainers while power, metals and banking stocks were the main losers.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty and Bank Nifty index may remain range-bound for the time being. Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended 2 stocks to buy today — Cipla and Tata Coffee.
Vaishali Parekh's recommendations on stock market today
Speaking on Nifty 50 index outlook, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty has been showing resistance near 17200 and witnessing a slide with support maintained near the crucial 200DMA level of 17000 thereby overall having a range bound movement for the time being."
Parekh went on to add that Bank Nifty also failed to move past the important level of 39000, which is acting as a tough resistance from last 2 session and witnessing profit booking slipped down to close below the 38500 zone.
On Nifty and Bank Nifty index, Vaishali Parekh recommended, "The overall bias is still maintained cautious with the prevailing global scenario. However, the support for the day is seen at 56800/16800 while the resistance is seen at 57500/17200. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 37700-39000 levels."
Buy or sell stocks for today
Asked about day trading stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended 2 stocks to buy today. Here we list out full details in regard to Vaishali Parekh's stock picks for today:
1] Cipla: Buy at ₹1098, target ₹1160, stop loss ₹1060; and
2] Tata Coffee: Buy at ₹224, target ₹260, stop loss ₹210.