Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends these 2 stocks to buy today

Buy or sell: Following fears of economic recession, Indian stock market continued to remain range-bound and highly volatile on Tuesday session. Nifty 50 index lost 10 points and closed at 17,655 whereas BSE Sensex slumped 48 points and ended at 59,196 levels. Bank Nifty index ended 139 points lower at 39,666 mark. However, mid-cap index outperformed the 50-stock index and added 0.47 per cent on Tuesday. Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that despite two side swing in Indian stock market, day traders have a chance to make money out of it. She believes that small-cap and mid-cap stocks are expected to outperform key benchmark indices and recommended day traders to look at stocks in this segment.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}