Indian shares settled higher on Monday, driven by broad-based gains and rally in IT stocks as TCS started earnings season after-market hours. Forty-four of 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 posted gains, helping the benchmark index end 1.35% higher to 18,101. The BSE Sensex settled 1.41% up at 60,747. Both indexes posted their biggest intraday gains in nearly two months after logging a weekly loss of over 1% each in the first week of 2023.
Meanwhile, for Tuesday, Indian indices may witness a muted start as SGX Nifty, Singapore Nifty that is the Indian Nifty traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange, indicates a flat opening for the Indian stock market today.
Intraday trading strategy for today
Nifty view by Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd
“Nifty once again took support near the 17800 zone and witnessed a decent pullback to touch the 18140 zone during the intraday session to improve the bias and sentiment to some extent. The index has turned up the daily trend after 3 days and further need to decisively breach the 18250 zone to establish some conviction and clarity for continuation of the upward move. The support for the day is seen at 18000 while the resistance is seen at 18250."
"Bank Nifty also witnessed a good recovery from the low made near 41900 zone and closed above the 42500 levels to regain some lost momentum. Frontline banking stocks like Axis Bank, Indusind Bank and Kotak Bank witnessed some positive move and can sustain further in the coming sessions as well. BankNifty would have the daily range of 42200-43000 levels."
Intraday stocks picks for today -
Sharing as the top picks for Tuesday, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended two stocks to buy today which are Canara Bank and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL).
Canara Bank: BUY CANARA BANK at ₹326, stop loss ₹320, target ₹338
HUL: BUY HIND UNILVR at ₹2,624, stop loss ₹2,584, target ₹2,708
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
