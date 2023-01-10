“Nifty once again took support near the 17800 zone and witnessed a decent pullback to touch the 18140 zone during the intraday session to improve the bias and sentiment to some extent. The index has turned up the daily trend after 3 days and further need to decisively breach the 18250 zone to establish some conviction and clarity for continuation of the upward move. The support for the day is seen at 18000 while the resistance is seen at 18250."