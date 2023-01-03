“Nifty has maintained the 18000 zone as the strong support as of now and currently, some consolidation is witnessed hovering near the significant level of 50EMA moving average with the 18250-18300 band acting as the crucial resistance zone above which the bias and sentiment would further improve and can anticipate for fresh upward move to retest the previous peak zone near 18900 levels. Once again, the overall bias and sentiment is maintained with a cautiously positive approach till further clarity and conviction is established. The support for the day is seen at 18050 while the resistance is seen at 18350."

