Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends these 3 stocks to buy today — March 8

“Bank Nifty also witnessed a decent opening resisting near the 41700 zone and witnessing some profit booking to end the session near 41350 levels with bias still maintained positive and expecting further rise with 41000 as the near-term support zone. The index needs to cross the 41700-41800 zone decisively to give a breakout above the previous peak level and expect for next target of 43000 level. The support for the day is seen at 17600 while the resistance is seen at 17900. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 41000-41800 levels."

