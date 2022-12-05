Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — December 5

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd said that the “Nifty has taken a temporary halt near the 18900 zone and witnessed some profit booking to close near the 18696 levels with some of the heavyweight stocks like M&M, HUL, HDFC Ltd, Infy, TCS, ICICI Bank and L&T shedding some their gains from the peak levels. The index has the immediate support zone of 18500 levels and can expect some consolidation as of now. The support for the day is seen at 18600 while the resistance is seen at 18850."