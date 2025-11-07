Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today — 7 November 2025

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market ended lower on November 6th, 2025, extending their recent losing streak as early gains gave way to sustained profit booking across major sectors. After the firm opened, both benchmarks reversed, finishing in negative territory for the fourth time in the last five sessions.

Advertisement

At the close, the BSE Sensex declined 148 points to settle at 83,311, while the Nifty 50 index slipped 88 points to close at 25,510. Broader markets underperformed, with the Nifty Midcap index falling 1% and the Smallcap index down 1.4%, reflecting weak market breadth. The NSE advance-decline ratio stood at 1:3, indicating that decliners heavily outnumbered gainers.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment has shattered as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining below 25,600. Prabhudas Lilladher said the key benchmark index may attempt to test the 25,400 levels.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 continued with the downward slide after resisting near the 26,100 zone, further extending the losses to close near the 25500 zone with bias getting slightly weaker, having the important support positioned near the 25,400 zone as mentioned in our earlier reports. The index would need a decisive move past the 25,700 zone to improve the bias from the current level and thereafter, expect a further rise after establishing conviction in the coming sessions."

Advertisement

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, "The Bank Nifty index once again arrived near the near-term support zone at the 57,500 level with rangebound movement visible since the past two weeks gripped between the 58,500 and 57,500 band for quite some time with bias precariously placed and expecting a fresh directional move in the coming days. As said earlier, a decisive breach above the 58,500 zone is much needed to expect a fresh upward move in the coming days, having the higher target of the 60,000 level, with the next downside important support positioned near the 50-DEMA at the 56,500 level, which needs to be sustained."

Parekh stated that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is located at 25,400, while the resistance level is at 25,700. The Bank Nifty is expected to have a daily range of 57,300 to 58,000.

Advertisement

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding intraday stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: CCL Products, HAL, and Ramkrishna Forgings.

1] CCL Products: Buy at ₹1659, Target ₹1720, Stop Loss ₹1610;

2] HAL: Sell at ₹4630, Target ₹4450, Stop Loss ₹4700; and

3] Ramkrishna Forgings: Buy at ₹535, Target ₹570, Stop Loss ₹510.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.