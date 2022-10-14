Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 intraday stocks for today — Oct 14

Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add, "Nifty overall is hovering between the range of 17,300 and 16,800 levels as said earlier and still with a cautious approach one need to wait and watch for further developments to establish some clarity and conviction about the trend. The support for the day is seen at 16,850 while the resistance would be 17,200. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 38,000 to 39,200 levels."