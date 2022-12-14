Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy on 14 December

Better-than-expected CPI inflation data fuelled a favourable rally in Indian markets yesterday with IT stocks finally halting their 7-day losing streak and PSU banks extending their gains furthermore. On Wednesday, Indian markets may track positive performance in Asian peers as they tracked Wall Street's surge after US inflation came merrier-than-expected in November stirring hopes for a dovish stance from US Federal Reserve which will present its policy outcomes later in the day. In domestic equities, overall bias has started improving and the Nifty 50 is expected to hold support in the trading session.
On Tuesday, Sensex surged by 402.73 points or 0.65% to close at 62,533.30. Meanwhile, Nifty 50 settled at 18,608 higher by 110.85 points or 0.6%. IT indexes on both BSE and NSE have climbed by over 1.1% each. Nifty PSU Bank climbed over 3.8%, while private banks, financials, auto, and capital goods stocks also recorded notable upside. Overall, Bank Nifty gained nearly 238 points. Furthermore, at the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee dropped to end at 82.8050 against the US currency compared to the previous day's closing of 82.53.
Among the top bulls were like IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, HCL Tech, M&M, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, and Ultratech Cement were top gainers.
India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation eased to an 11-month low at 5.88% in November -- which is for the first time below RBI's upper tolerance limit since December last year.
Meanwhile, US inflation data which came late yesterday stood at around 7.1% -- far lower than the consensus estimate of 7.3%. This brings a sign of relief among investors as they gauge for a 50 bps hike from Fed in the upcoming policy --- which would be lower compared to three-consecutive 75 bps rate hikes in the past policies.
According to Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher, Nifty extended the gains further after the decent pullback witnessed from the 18350 zone and is regaining strength with most of the heavyweight stocks like RIL, Infosys, and TCS, M&M, ONGC, ITC and Bajaj Finance showing positive momentum pickup improving their trend.
Giving an outlook for Wednesday's trading session, Parekh said, BankNifty which has already indicated strength is gradually on the rise and has almost touched the 44000 level with upside targets expected at 45500-46000 levels. The overall bias has started improving upside movement quite anticipated and retest the previous peak zone of 18816 in the coming days. The support for the day is seen at 18500 while the resistance is seen at 18750. BankNifty would have a daily range of 43600-44500 levels.
That being said, Parekh expects Nifty 50 to find support around 18500/18450 while resistance is seen at 18750/18800. Meanwhile, Bank Nifty is expected to have support around 43600/43550 levels and resistance is seen around 44500/44550.
Here are the intraday calls by Parekh for Wednesday:
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher:
- Buy Naukri (Info Edge) at ₹4160 with a stoploss of ₹4100 for a target price of ₹4280
- Buy Bajaj Finance at ₹6620 with a stoploss of ₹6530 for a target price of ₹6800
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
