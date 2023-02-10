Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — 10th February
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following string of statements by US Fed officials, most of the Asian markets and the Wall Street remained under selling pressure on Thursday. However, buying in IT stocks and broad markets, Dalal Street managed to end up higher for second day in a row. Nifty 50 index added 21 points and closed at 17,893, BSE Sensex gained 142 points and finished at 60,806 while Nifty Bank index ended 16 points higher at 41,554 levels.

Intraday trading strategy for Friday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty is trading sideways but sector specific stocks are doing well in current market scenario. Prabhudas Lilladher expert said that Nifty above 17,800 is an indication that market is optimistic about upside breakout. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended two intraday stocks to buy today and those three shares are BSE and Asian Paints.

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty amidst some volatility during the session closed almost on a flat note near 17,900 zone with sector specific stocks performing well and maintaining above the 17,800 is very important for the market to remain stable and remain optimistic."

Prabhudas Lilladher went on to add that Bank Nifty also was once again overall stagnant to close on a flat note near 41,550 zone and re-iterated that Bank Nifty would need a decisive move past the 41,800 zone to further trigger for a breakout and carry on the momentum.

"The support for the day is seen at 17,750 while the resistance is seen at 18,050 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 41,100 to 42,100 levels," Parekh said.

Stocks to buy today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended two stocks to buy today, here we list out full details in regard to those day trading stocks:

1] BSE: Buy at 505, target 530, stop loss 498; and

2] Asian Paints: Buy at 2814, target 2900, stop loss 2780.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
