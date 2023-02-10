Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — 10th February

Buy or sell stocks for today: Following string of statements by US Fed officials, most of the Asian markets and the Wall Street remained under selling pressure on Thursday. However, buying in IT stocks and broad markets, Dalal Street managed to end up higher for second day in a row. Nifty 50 index added 21 points and closed at 17,893, BSE Sensex gained 142 points and finished at 60,806 while Nifty Bank index ended 16 points higher at 41,554 levels.

