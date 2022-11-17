Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — 17th November2 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 07:36 AM IST
- Vaishali Parekh recommendations: Kotak Bank and HDFC Bank shares are looking attractive
Buy or sell stocks for today: Trading sideways throughout the day, Dalal Street finally managed to finish in positive zone. 50-stock index Nifty ended 6 points up at 18,409, 30-stock index BSE Sensex shot up 107 points and finished at 61,980 while Nifty Bank index ended 162 points north at 42,535 mark. Bank, IT and tech stocks continue to attract market bulls whereas bears outperformed bulls in metal, power, realty, oil and gas and energy segments.