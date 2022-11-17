Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — 17th November

'Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank shares looking attractive'

Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher went on to add that Nifty is slowly inching upwards but again witnessing some resistance near 18,400 zone and with heavyweights like Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys and TCS beginning to witness some strong pullback to improve the bias but with some volatility seen in the second session closed the index on a flat note. Bank Nifty also witnessed a rangebound session between 42,400 and 42,600 levels with Kotak Bank and HDFC Bank looking attractive.