Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — 17th October2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 05:40 AM IST
- Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended two stocks to buy today — MGL and LT
By or sell stocks for today: Following positive sentiments on Wall Street, Indian stock market ended higher on Friday, trimming its weekly losses in pervious sessions. NSE Nifty surged 171 points and closed at 17,185 whereas BSE Sensex gained 684 points and closed at 57,919 levels. Nifty Bank surged 681 points and finished at 39,305 mark. Broad market indices underperformed as the focus was on the frontline large-cap stocks. Advance decline ratio however improved to 0.95:1.