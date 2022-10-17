Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — 17th October

Vaishali Parekh's recommendations on stock market today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Indian stock market surprised the streets with a massive gap-up opening and played the bullish card all through the day, only to give up the gains during the last hour of the session. She said that overall stock market sentiment has improved but Nifty need to sustain above 17,300 to 17,350 levels. Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher went on to add that Nifty Bank is showing more strength in comparison to Nifty 50 index. On stocks to buy today, Prabhudas Lilladher expert recommended two shares to buy today and those two shares are Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T).