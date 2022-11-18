Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — 18th November

"The overall sentiment and bias are maintained with a slight cautious approach and however, the support for the day is seen at 18,200 while the resistance is seen at 18,450 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 42,000 to 43,000 levels," said Vaishali Parekh adding, "Nifty has been witnessing a resistance barrier near 18,400 zone hovering within a very narrow range with 18,250 as the near term support zone and with some profit booking witnessed at the end of the session has turned down the daily trend after 4 days to make the bias little bit cautious."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}