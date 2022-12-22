Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — 22 December

Intraday trading strategy for Thursday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that overall market sentiment has turned cautious as Bank Nifty has already breached its crucial support on Wednesday and Nifty's crucial support of 18,200 is in danger. Prabhudas Lilladher expert is expecting further slide in the markets and expects 18,050 to act as immediate support for Nifty 50 index. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended two stocks to buy today and those two stocks are Zydus Life and Aster DM Health.