Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — 23 December
- Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty is expected to trade in 18,000 to 18,250 range with negative bias
Buy or sell stocks: Inspite of the global markets rally, Dalal Street shrugged off the positive global cues and corrected on third straight session on Thursday. NSE Nifty 50 corrected 71 points and closed at 18,127 while BSE Sensex lost 241 points and closed at 60,826 levels. Bank Nifty index went off 209 points and closed at 42,408 levels. Broad market indices once again fell more than the Nifty even as advance decline ratio remained low at 0.23:1.
