Buy or sell stocks: Inspite of the global markets rally, Dalal Street shrugged off the positive global cues and corrected on third straight session on Thursday. NSE Nifty 50 corrected 71 points and closed at 18,127 while BSE Sensex lost 241 points and closed at 60,826 levels. Bank Nifty index went off 209 points and closed at 42,408 levels. Broad market indices once again fell more than the Nifty even as advance decline ratio remained low at 0.23:1.

Intraday trading strategy

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty has next crucial support placed at 18,000 levels and expected further weakness on Dalal Street if this support is broken. Prabhudas Lilladher expert said that immediate support for Nifty is placed at 18,250. On stocks to buy today Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended two intraday stocks for today and those two stocks are Lupin and REC.

"Nifty after the previous session slide witnessed further extended the losses to breach below the 18,200 zone decisively and touched the 18070 zone with sentiment maintained cautious and bias weakening with continued profit booking witnessed in Realty, Auto, PSU Banks, Metals and Energy," Parekh said. She went on to add that Bank Nifty also slipped further to touch the 42,200 levels during the intraday session and closed near the 43,400 zone with some recovery seen in the final hours.

"With the crucial support of 18,200 levels broken for Nifty we have the next crucial support of 18000, which if broken can further weaken the bias and can expect for further slide. The support for the day is seen at 18000 while the resistance is seen at 18250. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 42000-42900 levels," Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said.

Intraday stocks for today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended two stocks to buy today. Here we list out full details in this regard:

1] Lupin: Buy at ₹766, target ₹787, stop loss ₹755; and

2] REC: Buy at ₹112, target ₹117, stop loss ₹110.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.