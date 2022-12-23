Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — 23 December

"With the crucial support of 18,200 levels broken for Nifty we have the next crucial support of 18000, which if broken can further weaken the bias and can expect for further slide. The support for the day is seen at 18000 while the resistance is seen at 18250. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 42000-42900 levels," Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said.