Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — December 13

Buy or sell stocks fro today: Taking Cues from the US markets and the SGX Nifty, key benchmark indices on Dalal Street started the day on a negative note. However, they staged handsome recovery in later half and finished close to their Friday's closing levels. Nifty 50 index gained 0.55 points and closed at 18,497.15 whereas Sensex shed 51 points and ended at 62,130 levels. However, Bank Nifty continued its outperformance by gaining 0.20 per cent to close at yet another all-time high levels. Among broader markets, mid-cap and small-cap indices outperformed Nifty whereas advance decline ratio on BSE ended at 1.04:1 mark.

