Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — December 15

On outlook for Bank Nifty index, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Bank Nifty which is already in the strong trend is gradually picking up and touched the 44,000 landmark to create history and is well poised to carry on the momentum still further ahead as said earlier, with expected upside targets of 45500-46000 levels. With the overall bias and sentiment maintained in the positive zone, we anticipate further rise overall in the coming days."