Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — December 2

IT, metal, PSU bank stocks in focus

Prabhudas Lilladher analyst went on to add that sectorwise IT, Realty, Metals and PSU Banks are going strong and can continue with the positive momentum further ahead in the coming days. Parekh said that support for NSE Nifty is placed at 18,650 while the resistance is seen at 18,950 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 42800-43800 levels.