Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — December 27

Unveiling intraday trading tips for traders, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty witnessed a decent pullback from the low made near 17800 zone and with a huge positive candle has shown improvement in the bias to anticipate for further upward move. The next crucial zone on the upside is near 18200-18250 levels breaching which the bias and sentiment would regain its lost strength and anticipate for further upside targets. Bank Nifty also produced a decent pullback outperforming the Nifty index gaining almost 1000 points and closing above the 42500 zone has indicated signs of improvement."

